Ports Toppled by Storm, Skid Reaches Four

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm scored seven runs in the seventh and eighth innings combined to blow open a two-run game as the Ports dropped their fourth straight game with an 11-2 loss at The Diamond on Wednesday night in Southern California.

Stockton is 1-7 through the first eight contests of its 12-game road trip through Inland Empire and Lake Elsinore.

The Storm (29-27) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with three runs off Ports' starter Gunnar Hoglund. Samuel Zavala drilled a solo home run leading off the inning to make it 1-0, and a walk to Ethan Salas and Graham Pauley double followed to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Albert Fabian drove in a run with a groundout to second base and a two-out infield single off the bat of Kai Murphy drove in Pauley to give the Storm a 3-0 lead.

Lake Elsinore added another run in the second. With two outs and nobody on Zavala doubled to the gap in right center and scored with Salas lined a single to right field to make it 4-0.

Capitalizing on four hits in the fourth, the Ports (20-39) cut the Lake Elsinore lead in half. T.J.

Schofield-Sam led off with a single and moved up to third on a Tommy Stevenson double off the right field wall. Jose Mujica followed with a single up the middle to score both runners, trimming the Storm's lead to 4-2.

Still leading 4-2, the Storm added on in the bottom of the seventh against Stockton reliever Carlos Guarate. A single followed by back-to-back walks loaded the bases with nobody out for Pauley who reached on an error by Stevenson at first base allowing two runs to score to make it 6-2.

The Storm broke the game open in the bottom of the eighth, scoring five runs on six hits. After Lake Elsinore loaded the bases with one out on three singles off Stockton reliever Aaron Cohn, a single, fielders' choice and back-to-back triples produced five runs to give the Storm an 11-2 lead.

For the second straight night the Ports were held to just one hit by the Lake Elsinore bullpen, who fired 4.1 scoreless innings to close out the ballgame.

Storm reliever Dylan Nedved (2-4) got the win allowing just one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Hoglund (0-2) took the loss allowing four runs on five hits in three innings.

After dropping four straight games, the Ports will try to get back on track in game three at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

