5.31.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights
May 31, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video
Allie Thornton scored her league-leading 13th goal of the season and Chioma Ubogagu secured the win as Dallas Trinity FC won 2-1 against Carolina Ascent FC to clinch a postseason berth and end Carolina's eight-match unbeaten streak.
