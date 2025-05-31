5.31.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

May 31, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







Allie Thornton scored her league-leading 13th goal of the season and Chioma Ubogagu secured the win as Dallas Trinity FC won 2-1 against Carolina Ascent FC to clinch a postseason berth and end Carolina's eight-match unbeaten streak.







USL Super League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.