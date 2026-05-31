5.30.2026: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

Published on May 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Alex Tambakis recorded a three-save shutout as FC Tulsa played to a scoreless draw with Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night as the Lights' Mason Stajduhar also recorded a two-save shutout in the contest.







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