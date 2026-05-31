5.30.2026: Fort Wayne vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video







Fort Wayne FC and AV ALTA FC played to a scoreless 0-0 draw at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium despite the visitors being reduced to 10 men for a majority of the second half as Denzil Smith registered four saves to keep the clean sheet.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 30, 2026

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