5.24.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

May 24, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Carolina Ascent FC was shut out for the first time in two months as it played Brooklyn FC to a scoreless draw at Maimonides Park, with the result eliminating Brooklyn from playoff contention.







USL Super League Stories from May 24, 2025

