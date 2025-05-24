Sports stats



5.24.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

May 24, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC was shut out for the first time in two months as it played Brooklyn FC to a scoreless draw at Maimonides Park, with the result eliminating Brooklyn from playoff contention.



