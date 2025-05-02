5.2.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
May 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
Back-and-forth, six-goal thriller at City Stadium sees Greenville Triumph SC extend unbeaten streak to seven consecutive matches against Richmond Kickers, as pair of goal contributions from rising talents Josh Kirkland, Connor Evans powers League One originals to 3-3 draw.
