5.17.2026: Union Omaha vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Jansen Wilson and Chris Donovan each scored a pair of goals as Louisville City FC took a 5-1 victory against Union Omaha in Group 4 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Morrison Stadium on Sunday evening to move into first place in the group with two wins from two outings.
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