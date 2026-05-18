5.17.2026: Union Omaha vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Jansen Wilson and Chris Donovan each scored a pair of goals as Louisville City FC took a 5-1 victory against Union Omaha in Group 4 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Morrison Stadium on Sunday evening to move into first place in the group with two wins from two outings.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2026

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