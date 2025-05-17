5.17.2025: Westchester SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







First meeting between Westchester SC, Forward Madison FC finishes level at 1-1 in Mount Vernon, N.Y. after first-half goals from WSC's Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., FMFC's Derek Gebhard and a second-half penalty kick save from Westchester's Andrew Hammersley.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.