5.17.2025: Westchester SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
First meeting between Westchester SC, Forward Madison FC finishes level at 1-1 in Mount Vernon, N.Y. after first-half goals from WSC's Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., FMFC's Derek Gebhard and a second-half penalty kick save from Westchester's Andrew Hammersley.
