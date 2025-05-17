5.17.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Portland Hearts of Pine record first USL League One victory in club history, defeat nine-man FC Naples, 2-1, in front of nearly 6,000 fans at Fitzpatrick Stadium through Jay Tee Kamara and Walter Valera's first league goals of the season.
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
