5.10.2025: Union Omaha vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Substitute Nathaniel James scored with his first touch of the match in the 86th minute to rescue a point for Portland Hearts of Pine with a 2-2 draw against Union Omaha at Werner Park after the hosts scored through Samuel Owusu and Joe Gallardo in the second half.

#usl #uslonyoutube

About the Official USL YouTube Channel: Here you will find all the latest videos from the USL Super League, USL Championship, USL League One, USL League Two, W League, and USL Academy including highlights from across the leagues, full-length matches, special features and much more.

Want more? Sign up for our newsletters: https://www.uslchampionship.com/newsletter https://www.uslsuperleague.com/newsletter/

https://uslsoccer.com/

More from our Super League: https://www.uslsuperleague.com/ https://x.com/USLSuperLeague/ https://www.facebook.com/uslsuperleague/ https://www.instagram.com/uslsuperleague/?hl=en

More from our Championship League: https://uslchampionship.com/ https://twitter.com/USLChampionship/ https://www.facebook.com/USLChampionship/ https://instagram.com/USLChampionship/

More from our League One: https://uslleagueone.com/ https://twitter.com/USLLeagueOne/ https://www.facebook.com/USLLeagueOne/ https://instagram.com/USLLeagueOne/

More from our League Two: https://uslleaguetwo.com/ https://twitter.com/USLLeagueTwo/ https://www.facebook.com/USLLeagueTwo/ https://instagram.com/USLLeagueTwo/

More from W League https://www.uslwleague.com/ https://x.com/USLWLeague https://www.facebook.com/USLWomensLeague/ https://www.instagram.com/uslwleague/?hl=en

More from our Academy League: https://usl-academy.com/ https://twitter.com/USL_Academy https://instagram.com/USL_Academy/

More trom our USL Youth: More from our USL Youth: https://usl-youth.com https://twitter.com/usl_youth https://instagram.com/usl_youth https://www.facebook.com/usl.youth/

00:00:00 - by Union Omaha 00:00:06 - by Portland Hearts of Pine 00:00:14 - Kick Off by Portland Hearts of Pine 00:00:25 - Shot by Sergio Ors Navarro 00:00:38 - Shot by Azaad Liadi 00:01:02 - Shot by Sergio Ors Navarro 00:01:23 - DefensiveAct by Azaad Liadi 00:01:38 - DefensiveAct by Walter Elias Furtado Varela 00:02:06 - Shot by Sergio Ors Navarro 00:02:43 - Shot by Masashi Wada 00:03:08 - Goal by Azaad Liadi 00:04:00 - End Period by Portland Hearts of Pine 00:04:18 - Goal by Samuel Owusu 00:04:59 - Shot by Joe Gallardo 00:05:11 - Shot by Ollie Wright 00:05:29 - Pass by Charlie Ostrem 00:05:35 - Penalty Received by Josué Gómez 00:05:57 - Goal by Joe Gallardo 00:06:35 - Pass by Ollie Wright 00:06:43 - Goal by Nathaniel James 00:07:27 - GK Save by Hunter Morse 00:07:41 - Cross by Nathan Messer 00:07:50 - End Match by Portland Hearts of Pine







United Soccer League One Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.