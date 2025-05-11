5.10.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
May 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Las Vegas Lights FC recorded its league-leading sixth shutout of the season as it played to a 0-0 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Cashman Field as Las Vegas' Raiko Arozarena and Colorado Springs' Christian Herrera recorded one save apiece.
