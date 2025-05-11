5.10.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

May 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Las Vegas Lights FC recorded its league-leading sixth shutout of the season as it played to a 0-0 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Cashman Field as Las Vegas' Raiko Arozarena and Colorado Springs' Christian Herrera recorded one save apiece.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.