4-Run 7th Gives Vermont 4-0 Win At Lowell

August 23, 2018





LOWELL, MA - Vermont scored four runs in the top of the seventh, capped by a Jonah Bride two-out, two-run double, to give the Lake Monsters a 4-0 victory over the Lowell Spinners in a scheduled seven-inning New York-Penn League game Thursday night at LeLecheur Park after Vermont had earlier won completion of a suspended game from August 7th 7-3.

Nick Osborne led off the seventh with a single and J.J. Schwarz followed with a walk. Osborne then scored the game's first run when he scored from second on a throwing error by third baseman Jonathan Ortega. After a strikeout and intentional walk loaded the bases, Schwarz scored when Marcos Brito beat out a potential inning-ending double play at first base.

Jonah Bride, who had earlier doubled with one out in the third, made it 4-0 with a two-out, two-run double to center.

Reliever Jeferson Mejia (2-1), who had entered in the bottom of the fifth, retired all nine batters he faced to close out the game and earn the victory.

Vermont starter Chase Cohen scattered three hits with no walks and six strikeouts over the first four innings, combining with Mejia on the Lake Monsters sixth shutout victory of the season. Two of Vermont's six shutouts have come in scheduled seven-inning games following the completion of a suspended game (1-0 win vs. Connecticut June 19th).

Bride, Brito and Osborne each had two of the Lake Monsters six hits in the game. Combined with the victory earlier in the night of the suspended game, Vermont (31-34) has now won four of its last six decisions after a seven-game losing streak.

The Lake Monsters and Spinners will play single games at Lowell Friday at 6:35 pm and Saturday at 5:35 pm before Vermont returns to historic Centennial Field for a three-game series against Brooklyn starting on Sunday.

