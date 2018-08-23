King Plates Three Runs, CT Tigers Win in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Jose King doubled twice and drove in three runs as the Connecticut Tigers (26-35) snapped a five-game losing streak with a decisive 7-2 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones (34-30) in the opener of a three-game series at MCU Park on Coney Island.

Tigers reliever Juan Aguilera (Win, 1-1) earned his first New York-Penn League victory with four scoreless innings. The 21-year-old University of Arizona alum allowed a single in the fourth inning and retired the next 11 Cyclones in a row.

With the game tied 1-1 in the third, King put the Tigers ahead for good with a line-drive double to right field that scored Shane Cooper from second base. The 19-year-old shortstop ripped another double to right-center field in the fourth to score both Cooper and Moises Nunez. King finished 3-for-4 and matched a career-high with three runs batted in.

Arvicent Perez (Save, 1) inherited a 5-2 lead in the eighth and completed his first professional save with two hitless innings. The former Double-A catcher walked one batter and struck out another. Tigers starter Carlos Guzman followed his six hitless innings on August 18 with a no-decision that included two earned run in three innings on Thursday.

Tigers second baseman Alexis Garcia hit the first leadoff home run for Connecticut this year against Brooklyn starter Briam Campusano (Loss, 3-6) and added a bases-loaded walk in the ninth to finish with two RBI. Nunez led Connecticut with two runs scored as the Tigers secured their first win in seven tries against Brooklyn this season.

On Friday, the Tigers swing for their first back-to-back road wins since July 7-8. Connecticut righty Stevie Ledesma (0-1, 11.81) draws the start against Brooklyn righty Christian James (3-1, 1.99) with first pitch at 6:40 p.m. Coverage on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network begins at 6:30 p.m. with Kevin Gehl on WICH 1310 AM and online at CTTigers.com.

The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut. Individual tickets for all 2018 home games, season memberships to "The Club," ticket mini-plans, and Tigers team merchandise are now on sale at Dodd Stadium, by phone at 860-887-7962, and online at CTTigers.com.

