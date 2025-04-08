4.8.2025: DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

April 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC YouTube Video







Sarah Troccoli scored her second goal of the season to give Carolina Ascent FC the 1-0 win over DC Power FC to move the Ascent back to the top of the USL Super League standings.

