4.19.2026: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







Ollie Wright opened the scoring with a deft chip in the 36th minute before Max Glasser scored his first professional goal to equalize in the 87th minute as Portland Hearts of Pine and FC Naples played to a 1-1 draw at Fitzpatrick Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 19, 2026

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