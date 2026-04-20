4.19.2026: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Ollie Wright opened the scoring with a deft chip in the 36th minute before Max Glasser scored his first professional goal to equalize in the 87th minute as Portland Hearts of Pine and FC Naples played to a 1-1 draw at Fitzpatrick Stadium.
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