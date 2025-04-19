4.19.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
April 19, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Maithé López scored her first goal of the season and Luana Grabias found the equalizer in the second half as Brooklyn FC and Lexington SC finished in a 1-1 draw at Maimonides Park.
