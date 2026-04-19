4.18.2026: Athletic Club Boise vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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A brace from Denys Kostyshyn, along with goals from Tumi Moshobane and Luan Brito, earned Athletic Club Boise its first-ever home win as the expansion club took down Westchester SC 4-0 at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium.
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