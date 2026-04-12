4.11.2026: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Taig Healy scored his first professional goal 44 seconds into the match, which was enough to earn Fort Wayne FC its first win as a professional side, defeating Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 1-0 at CHI Memorial Stadium.
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