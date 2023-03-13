3rd Annual "Rich Gedman Golf Tournament" Set for Monday, May 15, at the Haven Country Club

The third annual "Rich Gedman Golf Tournament," benefiting the WooSox Foundation, presented by the Hanover Insurance Group, is scheduled for Monday, May 15, at the Haven Country Club in Boylston, MA. Worcester Red Sox players and coaches will attend.

Fans can register now at WooSoxFoundation.org/Golf.

The WooSox announced at the Inaugural WooSox Foundation Honors gala on Saturday, December 3, 2022, that their annual golf classic will be renamed in honor of native son, WooSox hitting coach, and Red Sox Hall of Famer Rich Gedman. Gedman also received the Foundation's first "Diamond Sports" award for his dedication to supporting youth athletics within the community.

The registration donation of $1,400 per foursome includes greens, cart fees for 18 holes, a hot lunch, dinner, two drink tickets, and a complimentary WooSox swag bag. A raffle and a silent auction will provide opportunities for special gifts, memorabilia, and exclusive experiences.

Golf will begin at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start in a Texas Scramble tournament format. Each golfer tees off, then plays their own ball from the location of the foursome's best drive until each golfer holes out. The lowest score within the foursome is counted toward the team's overall score.

The dinner reception begins at 6:30 p.m. in the dining room. The Haven Country Club, located at 369 Cross Street, is a private country club featuring a gorgeous 18-hole, par-72, 6,800-yard course.

Comprising four pillars-Education, Social Justice, Conquering Cancer, and Diamond Sports-the WooSox Foundation funds many programs that benefit the community.

The WooSox Scholars program annually awards a $10,000 college scholarship to four exceptional eighth grade students in Worcester Public Schools.

The WooSox Mentors program pairs front office members with elementary school children in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The WooSox Most Valuable Teachers program, presented by Country Bank, awards stipends to nominated teachers in the area.

The WooSox Foundation Care-A-Van, presented by Bank of America, travels throughout the region to provide various programs, services, and resources to help level the playing field for children and adults.

The WooSox Familia program provides swimming lessons to children and police officers, as well as days at the ballpark, in memory of heroic Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia. The initiative is a partnership with the Manny 267 Foundation.

The WooSox Foundation also presents Breast Cancer Awareness Day, Brain Tumor Awareness Day, and Childhood Cancer Awareness Night. In partnership with UMass Memorial Medical Center, the club honors the physicians, nurses, and researchers seeking to conquer cancer, and welcomes the children and families who have been "through the storm."

The Tyler's Teammates program, in partnership with the family of the late Tyler Trudell, helps aspiring ballplayers afford the registration fees and equipment required to play organized baseball and softball. The mother of the Paxton Little Leaguer initiated the efforts by making and selling bracelets to provide funds for children to enjoy the game her son so loved.

The WooSox Foundation also awards hundreds of small grants or memorabilia to support the charities in the region.

To learn more about the Foundation's programs and initiatives, visit WooSoxFoundation.org.

