30th Anniversary Celebration of Dazed and Confused Set for September 16

ROUND ROCK, Texas - On Saturday, September 16, as the Round Rock Express take on the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate), the Express will partner with the Austin Film Society and Focus Features to hold the 30th Anniversary Celebration of the cult-classic film, Dazed and Confused. A panel discussion with members of the film's cast will take place before the game while Artistic Director of AFS and Director of the film, Richard Linklater, will throw out the first pitch.

The first 1,500 fans will receive a Dazed and Confused bobblehead, presented by The Sanders Family. The Express will also wear a specialty uniform that will pay homage to the film. Clips and special videos from the movie will play on the video board throughout the night. The evening will finish with postgame fireworks set to the music from Dazed and Confused.

"We're incredibly grateful to partner with the Austin Film Society and bring this celebration to Dell Diamond," General Manager Tim Jackson said. "We've been planning this night for a long time and we're excited to finally start the countdown for what will be one of our most highly anticipated theme nights in franchise history."

Fans will be able to purchase the specialty Dazed-themed on-field jerseys, which will be autographed by the players, via auction during the game. A Dazed-themed autographed Nolan Ryan jersey will also be part of the auction benefiting the Austin Film Society. Exclusive merchandise will be available inside the Railyard Team Store.

Dazed and Confused first premiered in September of 1993. It was largely shot in Austin and features a variety of local landmarks including Top Notch Hamburgers and a scene shot at one of Austin's many historic moon towers. The film's large ensemble cast includes many now-famous actors who were just beginning their careers, including Ben Affleck (Good Will Hunting), Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club), Parker Posey (Party Girl), Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element), Joey Lauren Adams (Chasing Amy) and Adam Goldberg (Saving Private Ryan).

In 2013, the film was awarded the Star of Texas award in the Texas Film Hall of Fame, which was presented by Quentin Tarantino and accepted by Richard Linklater and members of the cast. In the three decades since its release, it has achieved a cult following due to its comedic coming-of-age story, its representation of '70s culture and memorable lines like McConaughey's "alright, alright, alright."

