Ramos Crushes Way to PCL Player of the Week Honor

July 10, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - On Monday, Sacramento River Cats outfielder and top-20 San Francisco Giants prospect Heliot Ramos was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for July 3-9. Ramos played in all seven games during a week that started with the series finale against the Reno Aces as well as the full series against the Salt Lake Bees, recording hits in each of the first six games while going 14-for-29 (.483) with eight runs scored, four doubles, one triple, four homers and 10 RBI.

Starting with the finale against Reno in which he went 2-for-3, Ramos recorded hits in six straight games (a new season high) which included five multi-hit efforts led by a 4-for-5 performance on July 7. Two of those hits left the yard, the sixth multi-homer game by a River Cat this season, and he also scored three runs while driving in four. It was his second consecutive four-RBI game, the 11th River Cat (since 2005) to achieve feat.

Even more, that contest was the middle of a three-game homer streak for Ramos, as he became the sixth River Cat this season to do so when he slugged all four of his home runs from July 6-8. Though he went hitless in the finale against the Bees, he ended that six-game series batting 12-for-26 (.462) with eight runs scored, three doubles, one triple, four homers and 10 RBI.

Just as impressively, Ramos logged a triple-slash line of .500/1.103/1.603 over the course those seven games, with nine of his 14 total hits going for extra bases. Thanks to his 10 RBI in his last seven games, Ramos has nearly matched his RBI total over the 17 games of the season when he drove in 12.

This current rehab stint has helped Ramos raise his season average from a season-low .262 following Sacramento's contest on May 5 all the way to .330 (31-for-94), which is the highest it has been since his eighth game of the season. To this point in his six minor league seasons, Ramos has logged a batting average of .264 (528-for-1999) with 305 runs scored, 110 doubles, 20 triples, 66 home runs and 263 RBI.

Drafted by the Giants with the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 draft out of Leadership Christian Academy in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, this award is added to the growing list of accomplishments that have been achieved by Ramos but is his first since 2021. He has been a Futures Game selection three times (2018, 2019, 2021), as well as an MiLB.com Organization All-Star twice (2017, 2019). During his first professional season in 2017 he was tabbed as an ACL Post-Season All-Star and a Baseball America Rookie All-Star, then went on to be a CAL Mid-Season All-Star and CAL Post-Season All-Star in 2019.

Make plans to see Heliot Ramos in action when the River Cats return to Sutter Health Park following the All-Star break on Friday, July 14 as Sacramento battles the rival Oklahoma City Dodgers at 6:45 p.m. Single game tickets are available at rivercats.com or by visiting the Sutter Health Park Ticket Office.

