3.7.2026: Westchester SC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Defending title-winners One Knoxville SC claimed a 3-2 victory over Westchester SC as Denis Krioutchenkov recorded a first-half brace and assist on John Murphy's strike, with the hosts scoring through a Conor McGlynn penalty and late goal from Kyle Evans as their comeback fell short at the Stadium at Memorial Field.







