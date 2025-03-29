3.29.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights
March 29, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Tampa Bay Sun steal a point on the road against Brooklyn FC after a brace from Tash Flint secured the 2-2 draw. Grace Brooklyn's Phillpots and Salma Amani netted their first goals of the season.
