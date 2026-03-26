3.25.2026: Greenville Triumph SC vs. New York Cosmos - Game Highlights
Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
Brandon Fricke opened the scoring within 166 seconds before an own goal and second-half Rodrigo Robles strike earned Greenville Triumph SC a 3-2 win over the New York Cosmos at Furman University's Eugene Stone Soccer Stadium as Philip Spengler and Nick Mendonça got on the scoresheet for the visitors.
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