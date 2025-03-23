3.23.2025: DC Power FC vs Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights
March 23, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from March 23, 2025
- Carolina Ascent Pour in Goals, Win 4-0 over Lexington SC - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Power FC Stories
- Power FC Returns to Audi Field on March 23 against Brooklyn SC
- DC Power Football Club Signs U.S. Youth National Team Talent Carrie Helfrich to Academy Contract
- Power FC Faces Spokane Zephyr FC on March 15 on the Road
- Power FC Falls to Lexington SC 2-1 in Spring Home Opener
- Power FC Hosts Lexington SC on March 9 in 2025 Spring Home Opener