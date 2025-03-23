3.23.2025: DC Power FC vs Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights

March 23, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from March 23, 2025

Carolina Ascent Pour in Goals, Win 4-0 over Lexington SC - Carolina Ascent FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.