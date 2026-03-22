3.21.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. New York Cosmos - Game Highlights
Published on March 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
First-half goals from Jack Denton, Luis Gil, and Neco Brett propelled Spokane Velocity FC to a 3-1 victory over the New York Cosmos despite a 48th-minute response from Justin Milovanov on Saturday afternoon at ONE Spokane Stadium.
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