USL1 New York Cosmos

3.21.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. New York Cosmos - Game Highlights

Published on March 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video


First-half goals from Jack Denton, Luis Gil, and Neco Brett propelled Spokane Velocity FC to a 3-1 victory over the New York Cosmos despite a 48th-minute response from Justin Milovanov on Saturday afternoon at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Check out the New York Cosmos Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League One Stories from March 22, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central