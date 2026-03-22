3.21.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. New York Cosmos - Game Highlights

Published on March 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos YouTube Video







First-half goals from Jack Denton, Luis Gil, and Neco Brett propelled Spokane Velocity FC to a 3-1 victory over the New York Cosmos despite a 48th-minute response from Justin Milovanov on Saturday afternoon at ONE Spokane Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.