29th Ducks Alumnus Promoted to Major Leagues

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Starting pitcher Brett Kennedy, who began the 2023 season with the Long Island Ducks, was called up to the Major Leagues by the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. He becomes the 29th player in franchise history to reach the Major League level after playing with Long Island.

"Congratulations to Brett on this well-deserved opportunity to pitch again in the Major Leagues," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are thrilled to have helped him achieve this milestone in his career."

Kennedy went 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA in three starts in 2023, allowing six runs (four earned) on 16 hits and two walks in 11.2 innings while striking out 16. His contract was then purchased by the Reds on May 12, and he reported to Triple-A Louisville. In eight starts since with the Bats, the New Jersey native has gone 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA, yielding 22 runs (18 earned) over 43.2 innings while walking 12 and striking out 37.

The 28-year-old returns to the Major Leagues after making six starts previously with the San Diego Padres in 2018. He went 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA, striking out 18 and walking 12 in 26.2 innings. The Fordham University alum also pitched for the Ducks in 2022, compiling a 2-1 record with a 3.03 ERA in six starts. He allowed just 12 runs (11 earned) in 32.2 innings on 30 hits and nine walks while striking out 27 before having his contract purchased by the Boston Red Sox on May 24 of last year.

Kennedy becomes the first member of the 2023 Ducks to reach the MLB level. Two others have had their contracts purchased by Major League organizations this season: infielders Daniel Murphy (Angels, Triple-A Salt Lake) and Adeiny Hechavarria (Kansas City Royals, Triple-A Omaha). He is also the first Ducks alumnus to reach the big league level with the Reds after playing with the Long Island.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

