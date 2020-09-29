260 to the Show Report: 46 Former Fort Wayne Players in Big Leagues in 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Headlined by National League MVP candidate Fernando Tatis Jr., 46 former Fort Wayne players appeared in the big leagues during the 2020 regular season. TinCaps/Wizards alumni populated the rosters of 21 Major League Baseball teams. The group consisted of 29 pitchers and 17 position players. (See full list below.)

Fort Wayne's parent club, the San Diego Padres, who finished with the second best record in the NL and third best overall (37-23) featured 13 former TinCaps. That included three players who made their major league debuts: right-handed pitcher Luis Patiño (2018), catcher Luis Campusano (2018), and outfielder Jorge Oña (2017).

Since the inception of Minor League Baseball in Fort Wayne in 1993, the franchise has produced 191 big leaguers. (Fort Wayne was known as the Wizards from 1993-2008 before rebranding as the TinCaps in 2009.)

Though just 21 years old, Tatis is on track to become not only one of the biggest stars to have ever played in Fort Wayne, but one of the faces of Major League Baseball. The NL Player of the Month for August finished the season second in the circuit in home runs (17) and runs scored (50), while ranking fourth in RBIs (45) and stolen bases (11), fifth in total bases (128), and 10th in slugging percentage (.571). Focusing on advanced metrics, Tatis led the big leagues in average exit velocity (95.9), hard hit % (62.2%), and balls hit 95+ MPH (102). Not to mention, defensively, his six outs above average led all MLB shortstops.

Tatis starred at shortstop for the 'Caps in 2017. Three years prior, that position at Parkview Field was manned by Trea Turner. The Washington Nationals standout led the majors in hits (78) and ranked third in total bases (137). Known for his speed (Statcast tracked him as having the fourth fastest sprint speed in MLB and tops in "bolts"), Turner tied for the NL lead in triples (4) and tied for second in stolen bases (12). He also finished fourth in batting average (.335) and doubles (15), fifth in runs (45), sixth in on-base plus slugging (.982), and seventh in RBIs (41).

Meanwhile, on the mound, Dinelson Lamet matured into an ace for the Padres and Max Fried helped lead the Atlanta Braves to the NL East title. Lamet, a 2015 TinCap, had the third lowest ERA in the NL (2.09), was second in WHIP (0.86), and fourth in strikeouts (93). Fried, who missed a couple of starts with an injury, tied for having the greatest "wins above replacement (WAR)" among NL pitchers (2.9). He pitched in Fort Wayne in 2013.

Looking locally, Josh VanMeter, the 2014-15 TinCaps infielder from Ossian, Ind., hit two home runs as he split his season between the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks. Bryan, Ohio, native Matt Wisler, a 2012 TinCap, posted an impressive 1.07 ERA over 18 appearances for the American League Central champion Minnesota Twins. He struck out 35 batters in 25 1/3 innings.

San Diego Padres (13)

- RHP Michel Baez (2017)

- RHP David Bednar (2016-17)

- C Luis Campusano (2018)

- INF Ty France (2016)*

- C Austin Hedges (2012)*

- RHP Dinelson Lamet (2015)

- LHP Joey Lucchesi (2016)

- LHP Adrian Morejon (2017)

- OF Jorge Oña (2017)

- RHP Chris Paddack (2016)

- RHP Luis Patiño (2018)

- RHP Cal Quantrill (2016)*

- INF Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017)

Cleveland Indians (6)

- LHP Logan Allen (2016-17)

- C Austin Hedges (2012)*

- RHP Phil Maton (2016)

- LHP Oliver Pérez (2001)

- RHP Cal Quantrill (2016)*

- OF Franmil Reyes (2014-15)

Milwaukee Brewers (6)

- LHP Eric Lauer (2016)

- INF Jedd Gyorko (2010)

- INF Jace Peterson (2012)

- INF Eric Sogard (2007)

- INF Luis UrÃ­as (2015)

- RHP Eric Yardley (2014)

Seattle Mariners (4)

- INF Ty France (2016)*

- RHP Walker Lockett (2014-16)*

- LHP Nick Margevicius (2018)

- OF Mallex Smith (2013-14)

Chicago Cubs (2)

- RHP Colin Rea (2012-13)

- LHP Brad Wieck (2015)

Cincinnati Reds (2)

- OF Travis Jankowski (2012)

- INF Josh VanMeter (2014-15)*

Kansas City Royals (2)

- RHP Ronald Bolaños (2017)

- OF Franchy Cordero (2014-15)

New York Mets (2)

- RHP Brad Brach (2009)

- RHP Walker Lockett (2014-16)

Oakland A's (2)

- C Austin Allen (2016)

- RHP Joakim Soria (2006)

Arizona Diamondbacks

- INF Josh VanMeter (2014-15)*

Atlanta Braves

- LHP Max Fried (2013-14)

Baltimore Orioles

- LHP Wade LeBlanc (2006)

Chicago White Sox

- RHP José Ruiz (2015)

Miami Marlins

- RHP Brandon Kintzler (2005)

Minnesota Twins

- RHP Matt Wisler (2012)

Philadelphia Phillies

- RHP Zach Eflin (2013)

San Francisco Giants

- RHP Trevor Gott (2013)

Tampa Bay Rays

- OF Hunter Renfroe (2013)

Texas Rangers

- RHP Corey Kluber (2008)

Toronto Blue Jays

- RHP Anthony Bass (2009)

Washington Nationals

- INF Trea Turner (2014)

*Multiple teams

