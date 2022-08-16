25th Ducks Alumnus Promoted to Major Leagues

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - 2022 Long Island Ducks infielder Deven Marrero was called up to the Major Leagues by the New York Mets on Monday and appeared in their game against the Atlanta Braves. He becomes the 25th player in Ducks history to reach the Major League level after playing with Long Island.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Deven," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He provided a wealth of knowledge and experience to our clubhouse during his time here, and we congratulate him on achieving his dream of returning to the big leagues."

Marrero appeared in 50 games for the Ducks this season. He compiled a .238 batting average with one home run, 21 RBIs, 17 runs, 38 hits, seven doubles, 22 walks and five stolen bases. The Miami native put together a 16-game on-base streak from May 25 to June 10, in which he batted .377 (20-for-53) with eight RBIs, nine runs, 10 walks and a .477 on-base percentage.

The 31-year-old begins his seventh season of Major League experience. He spent three seasons with the Boston Red Sox (2015-17), one with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2018) and two with the Miami Marlins (2019, 2021) prior to joining the Mets. He played in 173 games during his first six MLB seasons, totaling six home runs, 38 RBIs, 55 runs, 65 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, 11 stolen bases and 26 walks.

Marrero becomes the fourth Ducks alumnus to be called up to MLB by the Mets after playing with the Ducks. He joins Nelson Figueroa, Justin Hampson and Scott Rice, with Rich Hill also appearing in a Mets uniform six seasons after his time with the Flock. Marrero is also the seventh player in Ducks history to reach MLB in the same season he played for Long Island. Others include Pedro Borbon Jr. (2003), Lew Ford (2012), Hill (2015), Tim Melville (2017, 2019), Quintin Berry (2017) and Henderson Alvarez (2017).

Following is the complete list of Ducks players to reach MLB after playing on Long Island:

PLAYER YEAR(S) WITH DUCKS PROMOTED BY PROMOTION YEAR

Jose Cuas 2018-19, 2021 Kansas City Royals 2022

Sean Nolin 2019 Washington Nationals 2021

Mickey Jannis 2015 Baltimore Orioles 2021

Emilio Bonifacio 2018 Washington Nationals 2020

Fernando Abad 2018 Baltimore Orioles

San Francisco Giants 2021

2019

Wilkin Castillo 2018 Miami Marlins 2019

Henderson Alvarez 2017 Philadelphia Phillies 2017

Quintin Berry 2017 Milwaukee Brewers 2017

Tim Melville 2017, 2019 Colorado Rockies

San Diego Padres

Minnesota Twins 2019

2017

2017

Rich Hill 2015 New York Mets

Tampa Bay Rays

Minnesota Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers

Oakland Athletics

Boston Red Sox 2021

2021

2020

2016-19

2016

2015, 2022

Scott Rice 2008 New York Mets 2013-14

Lew Ford 2009, 2011-Present Baltimore Orioles 2012

Kip Wells 2010 San Diego Padres 2012

Justin Hampson 2010 New York Mets 2012

Joey Gathright 2010 Boston Red Sox 2011

Robinson Cancel 2010 Houston Astros 2011

Erick Almonte 2006 Milwaukee Brewers 2011

Jay Gibbons 2008 Los Angeles Dodgers 2010

Mel Stocker 2006 Milwaukee Brewers 2007

Nelson Figueroa 2006 Houston Astros

Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets 2010-11

2010

2008-09

Ken Ray 2002 Atlanta Braves 2006

Bill Pulsipher 2004 St. Louis Cardinals 2005

Pedro Borbon Jr. 2003 St. Louis Cardinals 2003

Carlos Baerga 2001 Washington Nationals

Arizona Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox 2005

2003-04

2002

