25th Anniversary Season Mini Plans Available

October 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that Mini Plans for the 2025 season are now available. Mini Plans feature discounted pricing for a mix of weekend and weekday Ducks games throughout the year. Those interested may visit LIDucks.com/miniplans to submit an order form or call the ticket office at (631) 940-3825.

Six different plans are available, each of which includes 10 scheduled Ducks games plus a free ticket voucher to any 2025 Ducks regular season home game, subject to availability. Pricing for 2025 Mini Plans remains unchanged at just $14 per game, a savings of up to 18% off the box office price.

Along with discounted ticket pricing, Mini Plan holders enjoy several exciting benefits, including:

No ticket or order fees

At least two postgame Fireworks Spectaculars

Same great seats for all 10 scheduled games

Access to the Duck Club restaurant/bar on the suite level

A mix of weekend (Friday-Sunday) and weekday (Tuesday-Thursday) games

Exclusive playoff ticket pre-sale opportunity

E-Z Pay payment plan option

To view each of the Mini Plans available for the 2025 season, please visit LIDucks.com/miniplans. Fans are encouraged to contact the Ducks immediately for the best available seats. Call (631) 940-3825 for more information and reserve your plan.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 28, 2024

25th Anniversary Season Mini Plans Available - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.