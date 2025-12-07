WNBA Seattle Storm

24 Days of WNBA: Day 7

Published on December 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Forever Sue

Day 7 of our End of Year countdown revisits Hall of Famer Sue Bird makin' history as the 1st WNBA player to be honored with a franchise statue!

#24DaysofWNBA

