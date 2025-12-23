24 Days of WNBA: Day 23
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
It's Day 23 of our End of Year Countdown and we're revisiting the 2025 WNBA Champions, the Las Vegas Aces
After beginning August with a .500 record, they turned things around, went on a 17 game win streak, and were crowned this year's champs!
#24DaysofWNBA
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
