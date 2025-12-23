24 Days of WNBA: Day 22
Published on December 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
Day 22 of our End of Year Countdown spotlights a run that made history chase her pace
This season, A'ja Wilson led the league in scoring, won her third Defensive Player of the Year award, secured her fourth MVP, and powered the Aces to a third championship, earning a second Finals MVP!
Wilson is the first player in the W or NBA to combine a scoring title, MVP, DPOY, and Finals MVP in one season.
