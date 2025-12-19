24 Days of WNBA: Day 19

Published on December 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The return we were all waiting for

Day 19 of our End of Year Countdown celebrates Cameron Brink's long-awaited comeback and the instant spark she brought against the Aces!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 19, 2025

