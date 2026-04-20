2026 WNBA Draft
Published on April 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
Go behind the scenes of the 2026 WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY as draftees share their draft night experience, from the lead-up to hearing their name called.
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