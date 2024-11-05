2025 Woodpeckers Fireworks Shows Announced

Today, the Woodpeckers announced their fireworks dates for 2025 totaling eight shows, including Opening Night and July 4th & 5th. In addition to the three mentioned, a new show lineup called 'Fireworks Extravaganza' will make its debut and will feature bigger and better shows once a month for fans to enjoy.

'Fireworks Extravaganza' dates fall on five Fridays; April 18th, May 9th, June 13th, August 1st, and August 29th. Each show will be approximately eight minutes long, three minutes longer than our typical fireworks show. 'Fireworks Extravaganza' shows will be shot from two locations behind center field instead of the standard one location and will contain larger shells than what fans typically saw on a Friday Fireworks show in 2024. In addition, the May 9th show will follow our annual Star Wars Night and June 13th will follow the kick-off to Los Guerreros de Fayetteville (The Warriors of Fayetteville) Weekend, our ode to the Hispanic community in Fayetteville & Fort Liberty.

Opening Night on April 4th will feature a postgame fireworks show approximately five minutes long shot from one location in center field. The July 4th & July 5th show will take place during Red, White, & Blue Weekend and will be our two biggest shows of the season, both 11 minute shows shot from two locations with larger shells.

For a limited time, fans can take advantage of our Fireworks Extravaganza Mini Plan, which includes a premium ticket to all five Fireworks Extravaganza shows and the July 5th show during Red, White, & Blue Weekend for ONLY $79, savings of more than $30 on premium ticket prices. Season Tickets are also available, including our 20 game plans which give you access to every Fireworks Extravaganza plus more great theme nights! For more information or to purchase your Fireworks Extravaganza mini plan, visit our website or call the front office at 910-339-1989.

