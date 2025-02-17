2025 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Daily Specials

February 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are ready to announce their promotional calendar for the 2025 season. There is so much going on this season that we are going to spread this out over the next four days. The week starts with the Daily Promotions. Keep your eyes open for the announcement of the season giveaways on Tuesday, Theme Night Ticket Packages on Wednesday, and the Special Appearances on Thursday. You don't want to miss anything at Neuroscience Group Field this season.

TUESDAY: Bang for Your Buck Night presented by The NEW Manufacturing Alliance. There is one change, but the tradition continues! Enjoy Nathan's Famous All-Beef hot dogs, the new official hot dog of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 16-ounce Pepsi products, and 16-ounce domestic beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2. Wisconsin Distributors will provide Bud Light wristbands to identify fans above the legal drinking age on Tuesdays. Each wristband will be individually numbered with a winning number to be drawn each Tuesday night game for a lucky fan to win a prize compliments of Wisconsin Distributors.

WEDNESDAY: Silver Foxes Deal presented by Network Health. Fans aged 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, Timber Rattlers hat, and a voucher for a hot dog or brat and beverage for just $25 at the eight Wednesday home games scheduled to start at 12:10pm courtesy of Network Health. This offer is also available to active and retired military personnel. Order this special with the promo code "FOX" through the Timber Rattlers website.

THURSDAY: Craft Brews and Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company. Sixteen-ounce craft beers are available for $3 to fans who are of legal drinking age during Thursday home games. Wander down to Brews on Third to try a local craft beer or check out the various concession stands around the stadium to find a new favorite. Everyone can have brats from Salmon's Meat Products for $3 during Thursday home games.

FRIDAY: Postgame fireworks begin on Friday, May 30. Kids Run the Bases returns thanks to Menasha Corporation. Children twelve and under may run the bases all Friday home games again this season.

SATURDAY: Family Night. There are special events planned on Saturdays for everyone in the family to enjoy. Postgame Kids Run the Bases is sponsored by Meijer after every Saturday home game of the season. Postgame fireworks for Saturdays begin on May 31.

SUNDAY: Brewers Sundays. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear a new Brewers-themed jersey for most of their Sunday home games in 2025. These jerseys will be available in an online charity auction for Timber Rattlers Give Back on August 31, the final Sunday home game of the regular season. Bernie Brewer will visit the ballpark a few times and keep on alert for special Brewers Alumni to visit on Sunday, too. Pregame Catch on the Field is presented by TruGreen. Postgame autograph sessions are back and presented by Fox Cities Cards as well.

BARK IN THE PARK WITH TITO'S HANDMADE VODKA: Bring your good doggo out for Bark in the Park on May 15, June 5, June 24, August 17, and August 26. The left field berm is for canines and their owners at these games. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations are admitted for free to all Bark in the Park games courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka. Plus, Tito's will donate $1 for every dog in attendance on Bark in the Park days to Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

EVERY HOME GAME: Miller Lite Happy Hour returns with 16-ounce Miller Lite drafts available for $2 to those of legal drinking age for the first 30 minutes after the gates to the stadium open.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

