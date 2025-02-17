Cubs Opening Night VIP Package on Sale February 24

SOUTH BEND, IN - It wouldn't be Opening Night without the South Bend Cubs VIP Ticket Package! For the eleventh season in a row, this special offer is available for the home opener at Four Winds Field on Tuesday, April 8. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. as the South Bend Cubs face the Peoria Chiefs, the St. Louis Cardinals High-A affiliate. The Opening Night VIP Ticket Package goes on sale Monday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Included in this package is the annual Series Shirt. Since 2019, the Cubs have created a limited-edition t-shirt with a one-of-a-kind design. Those who purchase the package will receive a voucher to exchange at the Cubs Den Team Store for their shirt. Shirts will be available for pickup beginning April 2.

New for 2025, the Opening Night Ticket Package begins with a seat in the Home Run Porch. Also part of the package is a two hour all-you-can-eat classic ballpark buffet which includes grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, mac and cheese, cookies, and beverages (lemonade, water and soda). The picnic will begin at 6:00 p.m. For those 21 an older, the package will also include two drink vouchers good for a Bud Light or Budweiser.

Valued at $85, the Opening Night package is only $40 but limited to the first 200 fans. Tickets can be purchased by visit SouthBendCubs.com or by calling (574) 235-9988. A processing fee will be added to all orders.

Single game tickets for the 2025 season go on sale Wednesday, February 26 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Four Winds Field Box Office, by calling (574) 235-9988, or at SouthBendCubs.com.

