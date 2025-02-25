2025 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

February 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

The wait is over! The Spokane Indians are pleased to announce that single game tickets for all 66 home games of the 2025 season are ON SALE NOW.

This year's promotional schedule is packed with (20) Firework Nights, (6) Storybook Princess Nights, (5) Family Feast Nights, and our first-ever Bluey at the Ballpark Night on August 2nd!

The defending Northwest League champions open their 2025 season at Avista Stadium on Friday, April 4th against the Everett AquaSox with Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway. CLICK HERE to view our full promotional schedule.

Planning to come to multiple games this season? Mini-Season Ticket Plans include 11 games and offer up to 45% savings on day-of-game tickets. All ticket plans are packed with great STCU Gold Glove Member perks and privileges like:

Online Ticket Management with FREE exchanges

Guaranteed Giveaway Items

Early Entrance to Avista Stadium

Access to the Champions Club

Never Wasted Ticket Program

