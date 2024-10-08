2025 Season Tickets on Sale Now

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things have announced that 2025 season ticket packages are on sale now for the upcoming 23rd season of Frontier League baseball at Wild Things Park. Memberships are available with full-season packages, 25-game plans and 13-game plans, all at the same prices from the 2024 season.

Season ticket members at the Washington Wild Things enjoy the best-priced packages the organization offers along with numerous exclusive benefits including early stadium entry (15 minutes prior to gates opening to the public), the team's ticket exchange program, a pre-season meet the team event, free parking, a t-shirt and this year's season ticket gift, a Wild Things bucket hat.

Fans can select their seats or use the 25 and 13-game packages as a voucher program to give them even more flexibility to come to the number of games they wish to or use more than one seat at a time. Full-season packages are on sale for $450 for all 48 games, 25-game plans can be purchased for $250 and 13-game plans are $150.

Renewing season-ticket members must place a deposit on their packages and seats by Friday, December 6, 2024, or their seats will be released. All season ticket packages must be paid in full by Friday, March 7, 2025, to receive benefits. Fans can pay at any time, but a $50 deposit is required on any of the three packages to secure a seat.

Secure your season-ticket packages now by calling 866-456-WILD or by going to www.washingtonwildthings.com. Ticket representatives are available by phone to help process fans' renewals and new accounts. Fans can also stop up at the Ticket Return Box Office at Wild Things Park during business hours which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday during the offseason. A full list of benefits is available on the team's website as well.

