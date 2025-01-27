2025 Season Tickets Now for Sale

Exciting news from the Grand Junction Jackalopes! We're happy to announce that season tickets for the 2025 baseball season are now on sale! With a fresh coaching staff and a thrilling season ahead, now's the perfect time to show your support for our local team.

You can snag your season tickets today to secure your seats for all the home games at Suplizio Field. With 48 home games lined up, prepare for a summer packed with exciting baseball, community events, and special promotional nights that promise unforgettable experiences for everyone.

"We're excited to give our loyal fans the chance to grab season tickets for the 2025 season," said Harrison Shapiro, President of the Jackalopes. "With the community backing us, we're committed to making this season amazing, both on the field and in the stands. Our fans truly are the heartbeat of this team, and we can't wait to have everyone back at the ballpark."

Under the guidance of new manager Frank Gonzales, the Jackalopes aim to build on past achievements and enhance their competitive edge in the Pioneer League. Fans can look forward to seeing some familiar faces and new talent ready to shine.

As a season ticket holder, you'll enjoy some great perks, including:

Guaranteed seats for all home games at Suplizio Field.

Invitations to special events exclusively for season ticket holders.

Priority access to playoff tickets.

To purchase season tickets or get more information, visit our official website at https://vivenu.com/event/2025-season-tickets-copy-l3hm0h or call the ticket office at 970-255-7625.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the excitement this 2025 season! Join us as we continue the great tradition of Grand Junction baseball and make new memories with friends and family.

