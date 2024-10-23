2025 Season Tickets Available November 4th

October 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers announce that 2025 season tickets will go on sale at 10:00am (CST) Monday, November 4th.

The Stingers offer a variety of season tickets packages to perfectly cater to any needs. These season tickets can be purchased in either the Gurley's Food Box seats or the McDonald's Reserved seats.

Season ticket packages are offered as:

Kwik Trip Mini Plan (5 or 7 Games)

Half season (17 Games)

Full season (34 Games)

The five and seven game plans offer meal vouchers with each ticket purchased. The Stingers policy "no ticket left behind" makes it so game tickets purchased can be swapped for different games throughout the season.

"Stingers fans are the biggest factor of what makes this team so great to work for. The continued support, energy, and pride this community gives for this franchise really sets this community apart" said Hunter Rommes, Willmar Stingers General Manager. "Our players and coaches continue to tell us that our fans make a tremendous impact on their experience in Willmar, and are extremely grateful for how quick the community shows them support."

Fans who had season tickets for the 2024 season have until Friday, November 1st at 4:00pm to secure their seats.

For more information on the 2025 season ticket packages, call the Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or click here: https://bit.ly/4hvY9PF to see what seats are currently available, to renew your season tickets, or to upgrade your seats. Seating options are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The 2025 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 23, 2024

2025 Season Tickets Available November 4th - Willmar Stingers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.