2025 Season Ticket Renewals to Kick off on August 3rd

Chattanooga FC is thrilled to announce the opening of season ticket renewals for the 2025 season! Renewals kick off on August 3rd, with some fantastic rewards lined up for our loyal supporters to show our appreciation for your continued support!

Renew within the first 7 days and you'll receive:

Shop Credit

2 Prematch Experiences in 2025

Physical Season Ticket Membership Card with QR Code

Renew within the first 14 days and you'll get:

2 Prematch Experiences in 2025

Physical Season Ticket Membership Card with QR Code

Renew within the exclusive 1-month period and you'll secure:

Physical Season Ticket Membership Card with QR Code

New Season Ticket Holders

Calling all CFC fans! If you're not renewing from the 2024 season, don't worry! You can purchase your season tickets for 2025 starting on September 8th! Both online and in-person season ticket sales will be available. Visit us in-person at our match vs. Columbus Crew 2 to secure your tickets.

2025 Season Ticket Perks:

Exclusive Events (2)

Concession/Beer Perk

Merchandise Discounts

Banked Ticket Program

NEW: Season-Long Cheers Collective Perks

NEW: Loyalty Program

NEW: Exclusive Option to Purchase Promo Items

NEW: VIP Entry Line (TBD)

Stay Tuned for Early Access Special Offers for all 2025 Season Ticket Holders!

Don't miss out on these exclusive perks and rewards!

Secure your seats for 2025 on August 3rd!

For any questions, please contact our account executives at tickets@chattanoogafc.com.

