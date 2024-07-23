2025 Season Ticket Renewals to Kick off on August 3rd
July 23, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC News Release
Chattanooga FC is thrilled to announce the opening of season ticket renewals for the 2025 season! Renewals kick off on August 3rd, with some fantastic rewards lined up for our loyal supporters to show our appreciation for your continued support!
Renew within the first 7 days and you'll receive:
Shop Credit
2 Prematch Experiences in 2025
Physical Season Ticket Membership Card with QR Code
Renew within the first 14 days and you'll get:
2 Prematch Experiences in 2025
Physical Season Ticket Membership Card with QR Code
Renew within the exclusive 1-month period and you'll secure:
Physical Season Ticket Membership Card with QR Code
New Season Ticket Holders
Calling all CFC fans! If you're not renewing from the 2024 season, don't worry! You can purchase your season tickets for 2025 starting on September 8th! Both online and in-person season ticket sales will be available. Visit us in-person at our match vs. Columbus Crew 2 to secure your tickets.
2025 Season Ticket Perks:
Exclusive Events (2)
Concession/Beer Perk
Merchandise Discounts
Banked Ticket Program
NEW: Season-Long Cheers Collective Perks
NEW: Loyalty Program
NEW: Exclusive Option to Purchase Promo Items
NEW: VIP Entry Line (TBD)
Stay Tuned for Early Access Special Offers for all 2025 Season Ticket Holders!
Don't miss out on these exclusive perks and rewards!
Secure your seats for 2025 on August 3rd!
For any questions, please contact our account executives at tickets@chattanoogafc.com.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 23, 2024
- 2025 Season Ticket Renewals to Kick off on August 3rd - Chattanooga FC
- Sporting KC Academy Defender Ian James Appears in 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Sporting Kansas City II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga FC Stories
- 2025 Season Ticket Renewals to Kick off on August 3rd
- Chattanooga FC Edged by Core in Battle of the Independents
- Sage Hill Investors and Chattanooga Football Club Celebrate Official Groundbreaking for New Headquarters
- Chattanooga Football Club Announces Launch of Licensing & Trademark Program
- Preview: Chattanooga FC at Carolina Core FC