Antoine Reflects on Incredible Experience Competing in MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars

July 23, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Chattanooga FC goalkeeper Jean Antoine made history on Tuesday night, becoming the club's first-ever player to compete during an MLS All-Star Week.

Antoine was one of only four goalkeepers in the league to be selected to participate in MLS NEXT Pro's Goalie Wars competition as part of MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

CFC's keeper went up against Southeast Division rival Chituru Odunze of Crown Legacy FC in the first semifinal and lost 1-0 after overtime. The two keepers were neck and neck throughout the absorbing 90-seconds, and Antoine came agonisingly close to win with his last attempt, but he struck the inside of the post before the ball went out of play.

Antoine reflected on the whole experience with ChattanoogaFC.com from Lower.com field in Columbus.

"To be honest, I had a blast. I'm sad I didn't score a goal but it was fun. I had fun, and the guys (other goalkeepers) made it even more fun. I had amazing support from everyone, the coaching staff who made it out here, and everyone watching back home. I really had a great time.

"Everything was moving fast, and I tried to slow it down, but we were huffing and puffing, but it was good.

"I hit both posts! The ball did not want to go in, but it was fun. 'C' [Chituru Odunze] did amazing and he moves to the final. I'll be watching the final and I'll be rooting for them, and may the best man win in the final."

The camaraderie between the goalkeepers union was clear to see throughout the past two days in Columbus.

"Since I landed yesterday and met them, it's been amazing. They treated me with respect and kindness and that's all you can ask for. Win or lose, they're still the same guys."

Antoine and Chattanooga FC will now prepare for a home match against Orlando City B on Saturday, July 27th at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now.

