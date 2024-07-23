Sporting KC Academy Defender Ian James Appears in 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate

Sporting Kanas City Academy defender Ian James represented Sporting Kansas City at the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. James was one of 44 players selected for the event and played the entirety of the second half for the Western All-Stars. After the West jumped out in front with a pair of goals in quick succession, the East scored four unanswered to claim a 4-2 win.

The West took the lead in the 12th minute before doubling the lead with the very next forward movement in the 14th. The East responded by trimming the deficit in the 19th and leveling the contest in stoppage time. A second-half penalty conversion gave the Eastern side a one-goal advantage which they doubled in the 90th as the West searched for an equalizer that would not come.

James played 45 minutes for the West at centerback, providing stability on the back line and stimying several attacks from the East.

A 16-year-old centerback from Minnesota, James joined the Sporting KC Academy in 2021, representing the club at the U-14, U-15, U-17 and U-19 levels. He donned the captain's armband for the lion's share of the U-15s' 2022-23 MLS NEXT Pro season and helped guide the 2023-24 U-17s to Quarterfinals appearances at the 2024 GA Cup and MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. At the professional level, James debuted for Sporting Kansas City II at 15, entering in the second half of a 2-1 win at Houston Dynamo 2 on March 17, 2024.

James appeared in three Sporting KC preseason friendlies and spent most of January and February with the First Team in Miami for preseason. He has logged six appearances and two starts for Sporting Kansas City II in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

After the conclusion of the 2024 MLS All-Star festivities, James will return to Kansas City where he will continue his development. The 2024-25 MLS NEXT Season will begin with preseason action in August. Sporting KC II is entering the latter half of the MLS NEXT Pro season and will continue to fight for a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs in October. Fans can follow everything going on in the Academy by following @SKCAcademy on X or by visiting SportingKCAcademy.com. SKC II will be back in action Thursday when they take on Portland Timbers 2 at 10 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

