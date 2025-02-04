2025 Omaha Storm Chasers Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

February 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Single game tickets are now on sale for all 75 home games of the 2025 season of Omaha Storm Chasers baseball at omahastormchasers.com and by calling the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100.

The Storm Chasers open their home schedule Tuesday, April 1 with a 6:35 p.m. game against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds affiliate). The first 1,000 fans in attendance for the Home Opener will receive a 2025 Magnet Schedule, presented by Great Plains Communications. Omaha's 2025 home schedule features series against three first time visitors to Werner Park - the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) in April, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) in June and Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox affiliate) in September. Additionally, the Storm Chasers will host the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate), Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins affiliate), Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate), Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate) and Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies affiliate).

This year's promotional schedule will be rolled out through the month of February, with popular events like All About Kids Day presented by Midwest Maintenance (April 16), Take Meowt to the Ballgame (May 1) and Stars Wars Night (May 16) returning in 2025. Additional promotional nights early in the season include Princesses & Pirates Night (May 2), Viva Las Vegas Night with a Replica 2024 International League Championship Ring Giveaway presented by Pepsi (May 17), First Responders Night presented by Werner Enterprises (May 30) and Wild Kingdom Night presented by Mutual of Omaha (May 31).

Daily promotions are back and better than ever for the 2025 season. Every Tuesday is a Canned Food Day, where fans can bring three cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for one Leonard Management McDonald's Berm ticket (excluding Opening Day). Each Wednesday night is Bark in the Park presented by Merck Animal Health, as fans can bring their leashed dog to the park. $3 Thursdays return in 2025, presented by Pinnacle Bank, as Leonard Management McDonald's Berm tickets, hot dogs, nachos, 12oz Busch Light cans and 16oz Pepsi fountain drinks are only $3 each.

Beginning on May 2 and continuing through August 29, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show every Friday night. Select Saturdays throughout the season will feature Bands & Brews presented by Werner Enterprises and J&M Displays, where fans can enjoy beer specials and live music pre-game at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar in left field. Every Sunday at Werner Park will be a Family Fun Day presented by Nebraska Medicine, featuring free special family entertainment, while kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game.

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2025 season on Tuesday, April 1 vs. Louisville, welcoming fans to Werner Park at 6:35 p.m. for Opening Night. The full 2025 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 4, 2025

2025 Omaha Storm Chasers Single Game Tickets Now on Sale - Omaha Storm Chasers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.