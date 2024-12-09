2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Draw Reaction

December 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Join the CPL Newsroom crew for their instant reaction and analysis of the draw for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, as Cavalry FC and Forge FC find out their opponents.

