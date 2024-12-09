Forge FC 2024 End-Of-Season Roster Update

December 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC announced Monday the contract status of its 2024 roster following the conclusion of this year's Canadian Premier League season.

Six players have guaranteed contracts through the 2025 season: defender Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson; midfielders Elimane Cissé, Noah Jensen and Khadim Kane; and forwards Nana Ampomah and David Choinière. Forge FC's two U-Sports Draft selections Paul Ekwueme and Maxime Filion have been invited to participate in preseason camp with the opportunity to earn a CPL-U SPORTS or Standard Professional Contract for the 2025 season.

Forge holds club options on six players and has until December 31 to trigger those options for 2025: goalkeepers Christopher Kalongo and Jassem Koleilat; defender Abdulmalik Owolabi-Belewu; midfielder Orlendis Benítez; and forwards Beni Badibanga and Sebastian Castello. Forge FC also hold a loan option on defender Daniel Parra from Liga MX side CF Monterrey.

Matteo Schiavoni's loan from Major League Soccer side CF Montréal expired following the end of the league season. CPL-U SPORTS contract for forward Amadou Koné have also expired. Forge had retained Amadou Kone's and Dino Bontis' U-SPORTS rights for the 2025 season.

Contracts for defenders Malcolm Duncan, Garven Metusala and Dominic Samuel, midfielders Kyle Bekker and Alessandro Hojabrpour, and forwards Tristan Borges, Terran Campbell, Jordan Hamilton and Viktor Klonaridis will expire on Dec. 31, 2024. The club is currently in several negotiations regarding both contract extensions and new additions with updates to follow accordingly.

