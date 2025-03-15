2025 Blizzard Training Camp Recap

March 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The 2025 IFL season is on the horizon. With less than a week before the first game of the Green Bay Blizzard season, training camp is coming to a close.

Players arrived just before the season kickoff party. Over 30 incredible players attended the event and prepared for a long week of hard work as they competed for their spot on the team. Green Bay was fortunate to have a great mix of returning players, players with professional experience, and rookies at training camp.

Thank you to the Sports Emporium, the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay, and Aurora BayCare Medical Center for allowing the team to utilize their facilities for practices, meetings, treatment, and other needs! The team used them well, working on their skills and quickly creating team chemistry, partly thanks to the team mantra, "I.N.A.M.," which means "it's not about me." Everyone at training camp understands the ultimate goal for this season will take a group effort.

Blizzard players were joined by Head Coach and GM Corey Roberson, as well as returning coaches Dean Picotte, Matt Behrendt, and Jon Tate. In addition, the staff added two new coaches for this season. Former NFL player Phillip Merling and former Blizzard player Marquel Willis got to work quickly helping players with the next step in their professional journeys. For the second year, former Blizzard linebacker James Brown also attended training camp to give additional insight into playing in the IFL and Green Bay Blizzard. The team would also like to thank football support staff, including athletic trainer Brooke Giltner, strength coach and training scientist Olu Sijuwade, as well as Javon, Chris, and Frankie.

Each player worked with the entire staff and each other to bring out their best. As the week continued, they grew together and improved as players, athletes, and leaders. While many players may focus solely on training camp, Blizzard players have already taken advantage of opportunities in the community! The Green Bay Blizzard often prides itself on how active it can be in the community, and the 2025 season is no exception.

It's nearly the first game week of the season. The Green Bay Blizzard roster is about to be set after a long week of work from incredible athletes and staff. They will travel to Moline, Illinois for a March 21 battle with the Quad City Steamwheelers (game preview coming soon). The official watch party for that game will be at The Bar on Holmgren Way. Check the Facebook event and meet up with other Blizzard fans and staff to cheer on the team before they come home for the home opener on March 28.

Check out the recently posted pictures and videos from Blizzard Training Camp on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, or TikTok!

Special thank you to the UW-Green Bay Phoenix Women's Basketball team, who stopped by to talk about the Green Bay way. They recently won the Horizon League Championship and will be competing in the NCAA Tournament again. Good luck to our Phoenix friends!

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 15, 2025

2025 Blizzard Training Camp Recap - Green Bay Blizzard

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.