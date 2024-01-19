2024 Winston-Salem Dash Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

January 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash have announced that tickets for all 66 home games during the 2024 season are on sale now. This season is set to be the most memorable in Dash history at Truist Stadium, including 28 fireworks shows - more than the Dash have ever had in one season. The Dash are also rolling out over 30 theme nights, countless daily promotions, and 10 specialty on-field jerseys.

"The 2024 Dash season will be unlike anything Winston-Salem has ever seen," said Dash President & General Manager, Brian DeAngelis. "We've got more fireworks and theme nights than ever, so there is something in store for everybody in our community this year. We look forward to providing Dash fans with top-notch entertainment every time they walk through the gates of Truist Stadium."

Fans should keep a close eye on promotions and theme nights, which will be announced over the next few months. Notable dates the Dash will be home this season are Mother's Day (May 12), Memorial Day (May 27), Father's Day (June 16), and Independence Day (July 4). The final game of the regular season will take place on Sunday, September 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET on Labor Day Weekend.

The Dash will be playing in the South Atlantic League, which includes regional rivals Asheville, Greensboro, and Hickory. Six-game series return for the 2024 season and will run from Tuesday-Sunday. More than half of the Dash home games will be played on weekends.

The Dash begin their 2024 home campaign with a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers which starts on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Single game tickets can be purchased online here. If you are interested in season tickets and group hospitality outings, please visit wsdash.com or call the main office at 336-714-2287 for more information.

